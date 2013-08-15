LONDON Aug 15 BT has agreed to make its
new sports channels available to customers of cable operator
Virgin Media in a three-year wholesale deal that will
boost both groups in the battle to provide entertainment in the
home.
The two firms said under the agreement, customers with
Virgin's most expensive package would get the three sports
channels for free, while those on cheaper packages could pay
extra to receive them.
The deal will give BT more viewers to its new channels,
which will enable it to charge more to its advertisers, while
Virgin will be able to provide sports from BT and rival provider
BSkyB through one subscription.
BT said earlier this week it had signed up over a million
customers to its new sports offering, which it is giving to
broadband customers for free as part of a drive to protect its
core business.