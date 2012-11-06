* Former minister says allegations are politically motivated
* Ablyazov vanished after sentencing
* UK gave him political asylum
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 6 Mukhtar Ablyazov, a fugitive
oligarch accused of embezzling more than $5 billion, was
labelled "devious" and "cynical" by judges on Tuesday as his
former Kazakh bank BTA prepared to pounce on his
assets.
On the eve of a vast UK fraud trial, England's Court of
Appeal threw out Ablyazov's attempts in absentia to overturn a
22-month jail sentence and a ruling barring him from defending
himself unless he turns himself in and fully discloses his
assets.
"It is difficult to imagine a party to commercial litigation
who has acted with more cynicism, opportunism and deviousness
towards court orders than Mr Ablyazov," said Justice Maurice Kay
in a sharply-worded judgment handed down by three senior judges.
Justice Bernard Rix said: "Mr Ablyazov, emboldened perhaps
by the wealth at his disposal, which enables him to travel, hide
and still instruct lawyers on a prodigious scale, continues to
obstruct justice with an attempt at impunity for the
consequences of this litigation."
The mammoth trial of Ablyazov, a former Kazakh government
minister who denies allegations he says are politically
motivated - but who has vanished since the jail sentence was
announced in February - is due to kick off on Wednesday.
It is scheduled to last around 14 weeks.
But as Ablyazov has told his legal team he will neither
attend the trial and risk arrest nor defend his case, it is
likely to be a sideshow played out by his lieutenants.
His former bank BTA, meanwhile, will prepare to seize his
assets.
ASSET RECOVERY
In a series of lawsuits that lawyers on both sides describe
as extraordinary, BTA - declared insolvent and nationalised in
2009 - has brought nine separate fraud cases against its former
chairman and his allies.
Led by Kazakhstan's powerful sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna, BTA accuses Ablyazov of bleeding dry what
was once one of the country's largest banks with a series of
fraudulent loans and deals that helped line his and his allies'
pockets.
The latest Court of Appeal ruling allows BTA, whose
long-suffering creditors include RBS, Barclays
and HSBC, to start the process of appropriating assets
and recouping cash from as soon as next week, while pursuing the
remaining defendants in the trial.
"BTA Bank intends to press ahead with its enforcement
process against Mr Ablyazov's assets as soon as the order
debarring him from defending takes effect next week," said Chris
Hardman, a partner at Hogan Lovells, the UK law firm
representing BTA.
"The bank and its creditors have had to be patient whilst
this very significant litigation was progressed, but are finally
in a position where recoveries can start to be made from the
former chairman."
The bank has already clinched a worldwide freezing order on
some of Ablyazov's assets, which it now values at around $6
billion. These include 10 UK properties worth around $100
million.
Ablyazov has denied allegations he says are an attempt to
rob him of his assets and silence him as an opponent to
Kazakhstan's strongman President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
A theoretical physics graduate who built a fortune by
snapping up banking and media assets in the 1990s after the
Soviet Union collapsed, Ablyazov says he fell out with
Nazarbayev after campaigning for regime change at home.
He fled to Britain in 2009 after he says BTA was forcibly
seized by the government. Having already once been imprisoned by
Nazarbayev, he said he would be persecuted again if he returned
home. He was granted political asylum in Britain in 2011.
But his disappearance earlier this year flustered his
British lawyers and media machine and various attempts to win
an advantage in the legal proceedings have failed to date.
His attempts to have Wednesday's trial adjourned and unseat
one of the main judges, on the grounds of potential bias against
him, floundered last week.