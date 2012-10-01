LONDON Oct 1 Kazakh BTA bank's defaulted dollar
bond rose more than four points on Monday to six-month highs on
speculation that management and creditors are close to thrashing
out a restructuring deal.
BTA, majority-owned by Kazakhstan's sovereign
wealth fund and the country's third-biggest bank, went into
default early this year on a $2.1 billion bond due in 2018,
itself a product of a 2010 debt restructuring.
The bond rose as high as 24.5 cents on the
dollar on Monday, its highest since late March and up from
Friday's 19.5 cents, market sources said. The bond traded as low
as 16 cents on the dollar early in September.
A creditor committee formed after the latest default has
been negotiating with BTA management but the sovereign fund
Samruk-Kazyna has been reluctant to accede to creditors' demands
that it guarantee any future debt.
"The way the market is reacting, creditors like what they
see. Either the haircut is smaller than expected or the haircut
is big but Samruk will guarantee the new bonds," one bondholder
said.
Kazakhstan's new prime minister Serik Akhmetov is reported
to have met creditors last week in an attempt to get the
negotiations moving, the investor said.
A London-based spokesman for BTA said there had been no
announcement on the bond on Monday.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Robert Woodward)