LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Senior creditors of Kazakh bank
BTA have expressed their disappointment after a meeting with the
lender failed to convince it to meet a coupon payment on USD2bn
of debt.
The meeting was held yesterday in London to resolve the
impasse, which arose after Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank
failed to honour an estimated USD160m interest payment on its
10.75% 2018s that was due on January 3.
BTA has until January 18 to meet the obligation, otherwise
it risks triggering an outright default. But at yesterday's
meeting it indicated it is unlikely to do so.
"The adhoc group of senior creditors is very disappointed
with the outcome of this meeting," said a statement issued on
Thursday. "BTA has ample liquidity to make the coupon payment,
as evidenced by its financial statements and regulatory
filings."
BTA Bank is 81.5% owned by Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's
sovereign wealth fund. The bondholders also laid blame on Samruk
and the central bank for BTA's failings.
"Each of Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan
is responsible for the inexcusable and unfortunate deterioration
of BTA's financial condition, including as a result of their
costly funding arrangements with BTA and failures of corporate
governance and regulatory oversight," added the statement.
"Creditors who have relied on BTA's financial statements and
the regulatory data are shocked by the apparent misstatements in
these accounts and by the rapid negative turnaround in BTA's
reported financial condition."
It continued: "BTA's failure to pay the coupon that was due
at the beginning of January and the continued resistance of
Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan to take
responsibility for BTA's dire circumstances will lead to a
default situation and create an environment that is anything but
conducive to further discussions with creditors, as well as to
the institution of potential legal action against BTA,
Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan
"The creditors are extremely disappointed to be in this
position only 18 months after they took an 80% haircut on their
debts. Samruk-Kazyna and the National Bank of Kazakhstan seem
unconcerned about fostering a reputation for Kazakhstan as a
hostile place for foreign investment."
Saved once
The government has already saved BTA once after it was
forced to restructure its debt following the onset of the credit
crunch, a process that was completed in August 2010. The bank,
though, is facing a second restructuring after posting a net
loss of about USD1.4bn in the first nine months of 2011.
Analysts reckon the lender needs at least USD4bn of extra
capital to restore it to health and reduce funding costs.
Earlier this week Kazakhstan's central bank governor,
Grigoriy Marchenko, moved to ease concerns about the bank by
telling a press conference that the monetary authority would
support a further restructuring, if necessary.
Moody's, the ratings agency, estimates that under a second
restructuring the possible losses for BTA's senior bondholders
may range between 30%-50%.
(Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov; Editing by Sudip Roy)