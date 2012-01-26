* Bank fails to secure shareholder support in vote

* Says results not representative of GDR holders

* Plans to form steering committee to discuss restructuring (Adds BTA, bondholder comment, background)

By Mariya Gordeyeva and Carolyn Cohn

ALMATY/LONDON, Jan 26 Kazakh bank BTA will try to persuade angry creditors to accept a second debt restructuring after failing on Thursday to win shareholder approval for the proposal it says is imperative for survival.

BTA, majority owned by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, said it failed to secure the two-thirds majority required from a shareholders' vote to pass a resolution for its second debt restructuring since 2010.

BTA, Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank by assets, said it believed the results were not representative of shareholder opinion and that it planned to form a steering committee to enable negotiations to begin on the terms of a restructuring.

"We hope we can agree some parameters within six months," Askhat Beisenbayev, BTA's acting chief executive, told a news conference.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.

The bank cut net debt by about two-thirds to $4.2 billion through a programme agreed with creditors in 2010, which installed Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5-percent shareholder. Plans to find a buyer for the state-held stake have stalled.

By proposing a second restructuring and subsequently defaulting on a coupon payment of approximately $160 million, BTA has enraged creditors who had expected the sovereign wealth fund to lend more tangible support to the bank.

An ad hoc group of bondholders said in a letter dated Dec. 30 and sent by law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf that they may pursue legal action.

BTA's dollar bond due 2018 has traded at below 20 cents on the dollar this month, sending yields spiking to record highs above 80 percent and implying creditors might be asked to forfeit up to four-fifths of their investments.

"If you hold the BTA bond, you must be very upset," said Michael Ganske, head of emerging markets research at Commerzbank.

REPRESENTATIVE OR NOT?

BTA said it believed Thursday's vote could have been influenced by the fact that global depositary receipt holders who voted represented only 17.97 percent of outstanding GDRs or 2.7 percent of its common shares.

"The bank believes that this voting was not representative of GDR holders as a whole," it said. "These results ... are certainly not an impediment to achieving restructuring and the bank will continue to take all the necessary steps."

A member of the ad hoc group of bondholders disagreed.

"BTA says that the GDR holders who voted do not represent the GDR holders, given their small size. Well, they do," said the bondholder, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

BTA Chairman Anvar Saidenov said the bank hoped to form a steering committee as early as next week. He said the coupon payment was a matter for discussion within the context of restructuring.

Saidenov also said BTA was seeking replacements for the two creditor representatives who left the board this month, a process he hoped would be complete by late March or early April.

A fund manager who holds BTA debt and GDRs said the result of the vote held no surprises. "There is a group of bondholders that is quite aggressive. Clearly, they had been given an order to vote against," he said. (Additional reporting by Robin Paxton in Almaty and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)