* Chairman says action needed to avoid bankruptcy

* Says BTA may not be able to meet next interest payment

* Negative equity $2.2 billion and rising

* Investor meetings set from Jan. 10 (Adds detail, background)

By Robin Paxton

ALMATY, Dec 27 BTA, Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank by assets, has asked creditors to back a debt restructuring after saying it may not have enough cash for its next interest payment.

Chairman Anvar Saidenov said in an open letter published on BTA's website on Tuesday it needed to take urgent action to avoid bankruptcy.

He did not give detail about the interest payment. BTA said on Dec. 22 its next coupon payment of around $150 million was due by Jan. 3.

"The board is unanimously of the view that a further restructuring of the bank's balance sheet is in the best interests of all of the bank's creditors, shareholders and GDR holders," Saidenov said in the letter, dated Dec. 23.

"If nothing is done to address this situation, the bank is likely to be placed into conservation or to commence bankruptcy proceedings under Kazakhstan law."

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the financial crisis hit central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.

The bank managed to cut net debt by about two thirds to $4.2 billion through a programme agreed with creditors last year, which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5-percent shareholder.

BTA has relied largely on the fund's support since, after struggling with persistent bad loans, slow growth in the non-commodity sectors of Kazakhstan's $150 billion economy, and the cost of servicing its government funding package.

Saidenov said while the bank had been required to use a repo facility with Kazakhstan's central bank, this could not continue forever. "That facility is limited in size and duration."

In comment that will concern a market focused on whether BTA will be able to make a coupon payment due in early January, Saidenov said: "Management anticipates that the bank may not have sufficient prudent levels of cash to make the next interest payment due on certain of its indebtedness.

"Any such payment would deteriorate the bank's current capital and liquidity ratios even further."

BTA will propose a further debt restructuring at a shareholder meeting on Jan. 26, a move analysts have said could require creditors to write off at least half their investment.

Before that, the bank will hold investor meetings and presentations in Singapore, London and New York from Jan. 10, Saidenov said.

BTA's nine-month unaudited results showed negative shareholder equity of approximately $2.2 billion, as well as a negative net interest margin.

Saidenov said the bank's capital position had deteriorated since, to the extent that negative shareholders' equity and capital shortfall could reach $4.2 billion and $5.1 billion respectively by Dec. 31, based on the achievement of 10 percent of capital adequacy ratio Tier I. (Editing by Dan Lalor)