ALMATY/LONDON Jan 4 BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, failed to make around $160 million in coupon payments due by Jan. 3, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

"By the end of the day on January 3, the bank had not made payments on coupons for a sum of around $160 million," said one source within the bank, on condition of anonymity.

One bondholder said: "We cannot find any record that we have been paid."

