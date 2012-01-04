* Payment of around $160 mln was due Jan. 3
* BTA had warned investors of inability to pay
* Bank has 10-working-day grace period to avoid default
* BTA proposes second debt restructuring
(Adds detail, background)
By Mariya Gordeyeva and Carolyn Cohn
ALMATY/LONDON, Jan 4 BTA,
Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, missed a Jan. 3
deadline to make around $160 million in coupon payments and
risks default if it fails to pay within a grace period of 10
working days, three sources said on Wednesday.
BTA, majority owned by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund,
had warned investors that it might be unable to make payments on
time as it prepares to persuade creditors to accept a second
debt restructuring at a shareholders' meeting set for Jan. 26.
"We cannot find any record that we have been paid," one
bondholder told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding later
that the paying agent for the dollar bond due 2018 confirmed
non-payment of the coupon.
A second bondholder confirmed payment had not been received
on time.
A source within the bank, also speaking on condition of
anonymity, said: "By the end of the day on January 3, the bank
had not made payments on coupons for a sum of around $160
million."
BTA declined to comment.
As deadline approached on Tuesday, doubts surrounding the
coupon payments sent BTA's dollar bond due 2018 down to 18 cents
on the dollar, giving a record high yield of 80.1 percent.
A bond trader said on Wednesday that the bond was trading at
17 to 19 cents on the dollar.
BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009
when the financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy,
laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate
markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.
The bank managed to cut net debt by about two thirds to $4.2
billion through a programme agreed upon with creditors in 2010,
which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its
81.5-percent shareholder.
BTA has relied largely on the fund's support since, after
struggling with persistent bad loans, slow growth in the
non-commodity sectors of Kazakhstan's resource-dependent
economy, and the cost of servicing its government funding
package.
In a letter published on Dec. 27, BTA board chairman Anvar
Saidenov said "management anticipates that the bank may not have
sufficient prudent levels of cash to make the next interest
payment due on certain of its indebtedness".
A London-based fund manager, who also holds the BTA bond,
said the market had been largely prepared for the non-payment of
the coupons since this announcement.
"We are not surprised today, though we were surprised last
month when they started floating the idea that they may not be
able to pay," the fund manager said.
Analysts and the bank source said there was a grace period
of 10 working days in which the bank could still pay the coupon
before it is classified as being in default. This would give BTA
until after a Kazakh parliamentary election on Jan. 15 to pay.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Robin
Paxton; Editing by Will Waterman)