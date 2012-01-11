* Second creditor representative leaves BTA board

* Creditors threaten legal action if coupon not paid

* CEO also quits on health grounds

ALMATY, Jan 11 The second of two creditor representatives on the board of BTA left the Kazakh bank on Wednesday as it gears up for emergency talks with creditors enraged about a looming debt restructuring and the non-payment of a coupon due last week.

Christoph Shoefboeck's powers were terminated with immediate effect, BTA said. His departure follows the resignation last week of Maarten Leo Pronk, the other creditor representative on the board of Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank by assets.

BTA said in a statement that its 43-year-old chief executive Marat Zairov had also resigned due to health reasons after less than five months in the job. It denied Zairov's departure was in any way linked to disagreements over debt restructuring plans.

Askhat Beisenbayev, BTA's deputy chief executive, will step into the chief executive's role temporarily, the bank said.

BTA, majority owned by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, will attempt this week to persuade investors that a second debt restructuring is the only way to avoid bankruptcy as its capital shortfall widens. The fund has said it supports the plan.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.

The bank cut net debt by about two-thirds to $4.2 billion through a programme agreed upon with creditors last year, which installed the wealth fund as its 81.5-percent shareholder. But it has struggled to recover losses and address its bad loans.

Despite frequent reassurances from the wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, that it would support BTA, the bank is in technical default after failing to make $160 million in coupon payments due on Jan. 3.

It has a grace period of 10 working days to make the payment before the default becomes official. Outraged investors have threatened legal action should it fail to pay.

"The worst thing is when a borrower has the money but doesn't want to pay it," said a bondholder, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The bank's 2018 bond is trading below 20 cents on the dollar , implying investors might have to write off up to 80 percent of their investment in a second restructuring.

Samruk-Kazyna's inability or unwillingness to meet payments on BTA's debt is also hitting appetite for other Kazakh assets, with bonds of Kazkommertsbank and Temirbank also posting heavy recent falls.

For a TIMELINE on BTA's recent history: (Reporting by Robin Paxton)