LONDON Feb 6 Kazakhstan's BTA Bank , majority owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, announced on Monday a committee to discuss debt restructuring after the bank defaulted on its debt last month.

The default has enraged creditors who say BTA, backed by the oil-rich country's $80 billion wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, is unwilling rather than unable to pay.

The bank, which defaulted on debt for the second time in three years, said in a statement that a creditors' steering committee would comprise holders of senior as well as subordinated debt, Recovery Notes, discount notes as well as trade finance.

Investors represented on the committee include Ashmore, FFTW-BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Nomura, JPMorgan, the Asian Development Bank and Gramercy Funds.

The statement said a seat would be reserved for a representative of trade finance creditors.

BTA and its advisers are to meet the Steering Committee in London on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the bank said.

The statement said BTA looked forward to working with the steering committee to come up with a restructuring plan "that ensures the bank's viability".

The bank failed to make $160 million in coupon payments last month and asked for a debt restructuring just 18 months after an initial agreement with bondholders cuts its outstanding debt by two-thirds.

BTA counters accusations that wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna is unwilling to pay by saying there was no explicit guarantee from Samruk.

It says that without a compromise with creditors, its $5 billion capital shortfall for 2012 would leave it on the rocks, meaning investors would get no recovery at all.

The BTA's defaulted 2018 bond has been trading at around 20 cents on the dollar, implying losses to investors, known as haircut, of around 80 percent.