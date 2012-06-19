ALMATY, June 19 Kazakh bank BTA, in
talks with creditors on a second debt restructuring, has
suspended the listing of its securities on the Euro MTF Market
of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
"The suspension of the listing is due to the current process
of the bank's restructuring and does not mean that these
securities will be fully delisted," BTA said on Tuesday.
BTA, the central Asian state's third-largest lender by
assets, listed its global depository receipts and New Notes in
Luxembourg in February 2011, after completing the first debt
restructuring.
BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009
during the financial crisis, laying bare the local banking
sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and an
excessive reliance on external funding.
The bank cut net debt by about two thirds through an earlier
restructuring programme agreed with creditors in 2010, which
installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5
percent shareholder.
By proposing a second restructuring, BTA angered some
creditors, who had expected Samruk-Kazyna to lend more tangible
support.
BTA said last week it had begun formal discussions with
creditors, hoping to make progress on its debt restructuring
plan by the end of this month.
