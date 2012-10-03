BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
ASTANA Oct 3 Kazakh bank BTA has agreed a preliminary term sheet with creditors to restructure $11.2 billion of debt, the bank said on Wednesday.
Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, the bank's majority shareholder, agreed to convert its deposits into equity and issue a $1.592 billion interest-bearing subordinated loan.
"We hope to complete the restructuring by year-end 2012," BTA Chief Executive Yerik Balapanov said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Gordeeva,; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.