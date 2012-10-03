ASTANA Oct 3 Kazakh bank BTA has agreed a preliminary term sheet with creditors to restructure $11.2 billion of debt, the bank said on Wednesday.

Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, the bank's majority shareholder, agreed to convert its deposits into equity and issue a $1.592 billion interest-bearing subordinated loan.

"We hope to complete the restructuring by year-end 2012," BTA Chief Executive Yerik Balapanov said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Gordeeva,; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Douglas Busvine)