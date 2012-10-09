BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
Oct 9 BTA Bank AO : * Moody's affirms BTA bank's debt and deposit ratings * Rpt-moody's affirms bta bank's debt and deposit ratings
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.