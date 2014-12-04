(Corrects to amend value of acquisition in headline)
Dec 4 Btg Plc
* Acquisition of pneumrx
* Announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire
pneumrx inc on a debt free cash free basis for an initial cash
consideration of us$230 million
* Entered into an agreement to acquire pneumrx inc
(pneumrx), a growing interventional pulmonology business, on a
debt free cash free basis for an initial cash consideration of
us$230 million (approximately £147 1 million) and up to us$245
million
* Acquisition will be funded in part by a cashbox placing
with gross proceeds of approximately £150 million, representing
approximately 5 per cent of company's market capitalisation
