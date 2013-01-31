BRIEF-Milestone Scientific enters into an asset purchase agreement with Apad Octrooi
* Entered into an asset purchase agreement with Apad Octrooi and APAD - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 31 BTG PLC : * Anticipates FY revenues for year to 31 March 2013 will be around the top end
of its guidance of £205M to £215M
* Entered into an asset purchase agreement with Apad Octrooi and APAD - SEC filing
* Aldeyra Therapeutics enters controlled equity offering sales deal under which may offer, sell,through cantor, shares with offering price up to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: