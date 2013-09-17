BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 BTG PLC : * Sells brachytherapy business to Eckert & Ziegler * Will receive $5M on closing together with a 30% share of revenues from the
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.
* Asx alert-Neuren receives $1 million research and development tax incentive-NEU.AX