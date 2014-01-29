BRIEF-Invion Ltd anounces strategic alliance with The Cho Group
* cho group will make an equity investment via placement of 17.69% of existing shares
Jan 29 BTG PLC : * Trading overall during the period and in the year to date has been in line
with expectations * Reiterates guidance of revenue £275M to £285M for the current financial year
ending 31 March 2014 * Source text
April 17 Genentech, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, said on Monday it got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its already approved immunotherapy drug, Tecentriq, to treat advanced bladder cancer.