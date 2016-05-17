May 17 British healthcare group BTG said its full-year pretax profit doubled from a year earlier on strong revenue growth.

The specialty drugmaker reported a pretax profit of 57.5 million pounds ($83.39 million) for the year ended March 31, up from 26.7 million pounds a year ago.

BTG's revenue rose 22 percent to 447.5 million pounds, compared to 367.8 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.6896 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)