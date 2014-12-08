Dec 8 BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 70 percent stake in Ningbo-based Nanyuan for 280 million yuan ($45.36 million)

* Says plans to sell 51 percent stake in BTG International Travel & Tours for 40.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1ubIuEu

