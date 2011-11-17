* H1 pretax profit 19.5 mln stg vs 1.6 mln stg last year

Nov 17 British pharmaceutical firm BTG posted a substantial rise in its first-half pretax profit, boosted by the direct selling of its anti-poison drugs CroFab and DigiFab in the United States and the acquisition of Biocompatibles.

The company said it also benefited from royalties derived from haemophilia B treatment BeneFIX and European Union and the United States approvals for its cancer drug Zytiga.

BTG had acquired Biocompatibles in January to add oncology products to its portfolio of specialist products it offers to hospitals, mainly to treat liver cancer.

The company reiterated its full-year revenue forecast of 160-165 million pounds ahead of analysts' expectations.

A strong performance at BTG's licensed products was cited as one of the reasons for the higher revenue forecast.

BTG shares, which have gained 24 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 287.2 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 944.96 million pounds. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)