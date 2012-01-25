LONDON Jan 25 BTG, the British speciality pharmaceutical group that received approval for its cancer toxicity drug Voraxaze from U.S. regulators last week, said it was making good progress as it reaffirmed guidance.

The group, which is forecasting peak U.S. sales of $15 million a year for Voraxaze, reiterated that revenues for the year to end-March would be between 160 million and 165 million pounds, in line with an upgrade in October.

It also said on Wednesday that its new U.S. team had started selling LC Beads, which deliver drugs for liver cancer, and it also expected to report the results of three studies for varicose vein treatment Varisolve in the first half of 2012.