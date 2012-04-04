* Ups FY revenue guidance to 190-195 mln stg
* Says licensing, biotechnology units performing well
LONDON, April 4 British speciality
pharmaceutical firm BTG on Wednesday raised its
full-year revenue guidance after strong recent trade at its
licensing and biotechnology businesses.
BTG, which sells niche anti-poison treatments among other
drugs, raised its revenue estimate for the year to the end of
March to between 190 and 195 million pounds ($303 million to
$311 million) from previous guidance of 160 million to 165
million pounds.
"The new revenue estimate reflects revised expectations of
approximately 29 million pounds in royalties on BeneFIX
inventory following patent expiry in March 2011, the strong
performance from Zytiga and also includes an unchanged estimate
of approximately 10 million pounds of milestone payments," the
company said in a statement.
BTG said trading at its specialty pharmaceuticals and
interventional medicine business areas had performed in line
with expectations.
Earlier this year BTG said the first of two U.S. trials of
its varicose vein treatment Varisolve had met all its goals,
bringing a launch of the long-delayed product a step closer.
"We anticipate another busy year ahead including the U.S.
launch of Voraxaze, our planned new drug application for our
varicose veins programme Varisolve and data from AstraZeneca's
Phase IIb study of AZD9773," the company said.
Shares in BTG, which have risen 9 percent in the last three
months, closed at 338.3 pence on Tuesday, valuing the group at
around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.76 billion).