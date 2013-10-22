Oct 22 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
Brazilian investment bank founded by billionaire André Esteves,
is working on a bid for JPMorgan Chase & Co's $3.3
billion physical commodities business, according to a report on
Tuesday.
Latin America's largest independent investment bank is in
the early stages of reviewing the financial information,
Bloomberg reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the
matter. No details on the size of the bid were provided.
Both BTG Pactual and JPMorgan declined to comment on the
Bloomberg story.
Last week, JPMorgan launched the sale of the business, which
includes its crude oil, natural gas and base metals trading
operations.
The news comes months after BTG Pactual started a $300
million push into commodity markets.
Buying JPMorgan's physical commodity trading operations
would be BTG's first major acquisition after a string of
high-profile appointments, including former Noble Group Ltd
Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Leiman.
JPMorgan announced plans to exit physical commodity trading
in July as Wall Street faces heightened scrutiny from regulators
and politicians on their role in the natural resources supply
chain.
Bankers and industry sources have said potential buyers
could come from one of several areas: foreign banks like BTG
Pactual that are not subject to Federal Reserve regulations;
merchant traders that are expanding into metals markets; or
wealthy, risk-hungry investors such as private equity and
sovereign wealth funds, both of which have delved into commodity
trading in recent years.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Additional reporting
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)