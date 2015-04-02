BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
April 2 Btg Plc
* Expect revenue for year ended 31 march 2015 to be slightly higher than our guidance range of £345m to £360m,
* Expect revenue for year ended 31 march 2015 to be slightly higher than our guidance range of £345m to £360m
* For current financial year that commenced on 1 april 2015, we expect group revenue to grow strongly and to be in range £410m to £440m
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp