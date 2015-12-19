RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 Bermuda-based GP
Investments Ltd, Latin America's largest buyout
firm, said late on Friday it planned to immediately launch an
offer to buy as much as 63 percent of Brazilian real estate
company BR Properties SA.
The move was outlined in a response to a written query about
the offer from embattled Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual
SA, GP Investments said in a Brazilian securities
filing. BTG Pactual is a leading shareholder in BR Properties.
GP Investments, which made a 1.87 billion-real ($470
million) offer for the BR Properties stake on Dec. 11, wants a
quick sale to insure it can receive approval from a web of BR
Properties' creditors to renounce rights to accelerated debt
payments in the case of a sale within the 45-day limit required
under Brazilian securities regulations.
Getting such approval, GP Investimentos said in its response
to BTG Pactual, is "extremely uncertain."
The GP Investments offer values BR Properties stock at a 21
percent premium to its close on Dec. 10. BR Properties fell 4.3
percent on Friday in Sao Paulo before the GP Investments
statement was published.
BTG Pactual is selling assets in an attempt to shore up its
liquidity in the wake of concerns raised by the Nov. 25 arrest
of its former chairman and principal shareholder André Esteves.
The arrest led some depositors and investors to pull their money
from the bank.
Esteves was arrested on suspicion he interfered with a
massive probe of corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. He was released from
jail late Friday and put under house arrest.
BTG Pactual owned 35 percent of Brazil properties before GP
Investimentos' Dec. 11 offer. On Dec. 11 GP Investments, which
founded BR Properties in 2006 and exited it six years later,
purchased 12.2 percent of its former real estate company on the
open market.
If GP Investments buys the maximum amount of shares under
its offer, it will own about 75 percent of BR Properties.
GP Investments also said in its filing on Friday that it
agreed to BTG Pactual's suggestion that "poison pill" provisions
in BR Properties by-laws designed to discourage takeovers be
dropped so that rival offers for the shares can be made.
It also agreed to protect the secrecy of those who might
offer their BR Properties shares for sale.
($1 = 3.9809 Brazilian reais)
