LONDON Nov 15 Brazilian investment bank Grupo
BTG Pactual SA has hired two former Barclays Plc
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc traders to manage
its energy funds at the company's London office, a source at the
firm said on Friday.
Nima Neelakandan, previously head of emissions trading at
Barclays, joined BTG Pactual this month as a portfolio manager
trading oil, power, gas, carbon and coal, the source said.
The move was confirmed by Neelakandan's LinkedIn profile.
Neelakandan, who left Barclays in September, joins Phil
Beatty, a former portfolio manager at Millenium Capital, who was
hired by BTG Pactual earlier this year, the source said.
Beatty was previously at Goldman Sachs from 2002 to 2012 and
ran the bank's power and gas desk in London.
A spokesman for BTG Pactual in London would not comment on
the hires, citing company policy.
Headquartered in Sao Paulo and controlled by billionaire
financier André Esteves, BTG Pactual is Latin America's largest
independent investment bank.