Dec 22 Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA will add more than 100 people to its staff
in London as it attempts to build its commodities business, the
Financial Times reported.
The San Paulo-based bank plans to double its staff strength
in London as well as rent another floor at its Mayfair offices
to serve as its commodities unit headquarters, the FT said
quoting people close to the situation.
The paper said that bank, controlled by billionaire
financier André Esteves, is planning to turn the commodities
markets of oil, wheat, cotton and other commodities into the
third pillar of its international business along with its
principal trading unit and asset management team.
The bank's chief financial officer had told Reuters in
August that it expected commodities sales and trading to
contribute to earnings soon but had not given any
details.
A spokesman for BTG Pactual in Sao Paulo could not be
reached for an immediate comment.