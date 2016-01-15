BRASILIA Jan 15 The founders of Brazil's retail
chain Seller has filed a bankruptcy request against União de
Lojas Leader SA, controlled by investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual
SA, claiming a payment is overdue from the merger of
the two retailers, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.
The Furlan family claims Leader failed to pay 6.4 million
reais ($1.6 million) on Dec. 21 as part of the merger signed in
2013, Valor reported, citing a request filed to a public notary
in the city of Niteroi, state of Rio De Janeiro.
BTG Pactual said in an email to Reuters that Leader has not
been informed of the request. The statement adds Leader notified
Seller's previous owners on Dec. 21 about accounting and
patrimonial inconsistencies in Seller's books, and that the
payment claimed is not owed by Leader.
The dispute comes at a time when BTG Pactual is trying to
sell various assets to raise cash and restore investor
confidence after billionaire founder André Esteves was arrested
in November in connection with a corruption probe in Brazil.
The Furlan family and the 19th public notary office of
Niteroi were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 4.0122 Brazilian reais)
