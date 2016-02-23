SANTIAGO Feb 23 The Chilean arm of Brazilian
financial group BTG Pactual said Tuesday that it had
fired 16 percent of its workforce, as part of cost-cutting
restructuring in the wider company following the arrest of its
billionaire founder.
BTG Pactual Chile said that the reduction of 58 workers was
aimed at cutting costs by around 25 percent.
Last month, the Brazilian parent fired some 18 percent of
its Brazil-based staff. It is seeking to sell assets and raise
cash following the arrest of its billionaire founder Andre
Esteves in November, which triggered massive client money
outflows.
Esteves was detained on suspicion of obstructing the largest
graft probe in Brazil's history.
BTG Pactual Chile said the job cuts would not affect
business operations. Despite press speculation about an
impending sale late last year, the Chilean business has not been
formally put up for sale.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien,
Editing by W Simon)