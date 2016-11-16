SAO PAULO Nov 16 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA will raise its stake in Rio de Janeiro-based power distributor Light SA, an executive told investors during a teleconference.

Cemig, as the state-controlled company is known, already controls Light with a 30 percent stake and will buy another 2.8 percent currently held by Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual, using investment vehicles.

Fabiano Maia Pereira, investor relations director at Cemig, said the company already has the cash to buy the bank's stake, without mentioning the value of the deal.

Other financial partners with Cemig, namely Banco do Brasil SA, BV Financeira and Banco Santander Brasil SA , may also sell their stakes in Light by next year, Pereira said. Cemig will look for new investors to replace the current partners, Pereira said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)