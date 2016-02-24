SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian investment bank
Grupo BTG Pactual SA is expected to announce the
sale of its 51 percent stake in insurer Pan Seguros SA and
broker Pan Corretora SA to France's CNP Assurances SA
for 800 million reais ($202 million), the Valor Economico paper
said on Wednesday.
Without citing sources, Valor said the deal was in its final
stages of negotiation and should be the fourth major asset sale
by BTG Pactual in roughly three months.
On Monday, EFG International agreed to buy BTG
Pactual's Swiss private bank BSI for 1.33 billion francs ($1.34
billion) in cash and shares.
The imprisonment of BTG Pactual founder Andre Esteves in
November for suspected obstruction of justice in Brazil's
massive corruption investigation known broadly as "Operation Car
Wash" undermined confidence among BTG investors.
Soon after, the bank embarked on a campaign of asset sales
to try to shore up its capital position, which quickly came
under pressure.
The remaining 49 percent of Pan Seguros is held by the
investment arm of state-run bank Caixa Economica Federal (CEF),
Caixapar. CNP is already a partner with CEF, holding 50.75
percent of its Caixa Seguros insurance business.
Reuters reported in January that CNP had entered exclusive
talks with BTG Pactual for the asset.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Mark Potter)