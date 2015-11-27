SAO PAULO Nov 27 Persio Arida, the acting chief
executive officer of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, told a local
newspaper the Brazilian investment bank is not for sale and that
external funding remains available in the wake of the arrest of
controlling shareholder André Esteves.
In an interview with Valor Econômico published on Friday,
Arida noted that the bank is run by a partnership that controls
more than 80 percent of the bank. Even as BTG Pactual
, Latin America's largest independent investment
bank, has always been closely tied to Esteves, "the bank remains
larger than that emblematic figure," he told Valor.
Arida told Valor the arrest of Esteves, 47, took the bank by
surprise. While the partners are confident the Esteves situation
will be resolved promptly, BTG Pactual is conducting a thorough
review of every transaction that could be related to the events
that led to Esteves' arrest.
The media office of BTG Pactual confirmed the content of
Arida's interview.
So far, the stream of overseas funding remains available and
stable, although they are linked to asset prices, Arida told
Valor, without elaborating. BTG Pactual has been in contact with
regulators in Brazil, Chile and Switzerland, some of the
countries where the bank operates, to discuss the matter, he
told the paper.
So far, responses from authorities has been "extremely
positive," Arida said in the interview.
Asked whether the bank had been put on the block following
Esteves' arrest, he responded "certainly not."
Client fund redemptions as well as deposit withdrawals have
turned out to be smaller than initially expected, Arida told
Valor, without giving details. BSI Group, the Swiss private bank
that BTG Pactual integrated this year, is run independently and
so far no problems with customer confidence have arisen.
Since the police detained Esteves on Wednesday for allegedly
helping obstruct a sweeping corruption probe, clients have
pulled about 3.5 percent of the 230 billion reais ($61 billion)
that BTG Pactual oversees in third-party money, a source with
knowledge of the bank's strategy told Reuters on Thursday.
Esteves was arrested at his home in Rio de Janeiro. He can
be held for five days, with a potential extension of another
five. His lawyer, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, told
reporters the banker "certainly" had not acted to obstruct the
investigation.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and
Aluísio Alves; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)