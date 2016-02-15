Qatar Islamic Bank's dollar sukuk books top $1 billion -lead
DUBAI, May 16 Order books for Qatar Islamic Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Feb 15 The board of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has approved a buyback of up to 19.1 million units, it said in a filing on Monday.
The announcement followed the cancellation of 19.9 million units purchased under an existing buyback scheme. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI, May 16 Order books for Qatar Islamic Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
* Executive chairman and his family increase its holding in NAO