SAO PAULO Nov 25 The board of Grupo BTG Pactual SA tapped Persio Arida as chief executive officer on an interim basis, following Wednesday's arrest of CEO and controlling shareholder André Esteves.

Arida is a founding partner at the bank, who is currently chairman of BTG Pactual's asset management division. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)