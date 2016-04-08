SAO PAULO, April 8 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
has spun off a fast-growing commodities sales and
trading unit, allowing the Brazilian investment bank to free up
capital in the wake of a recent balance sheet downsizing.
In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said the
spin-off will allow shareholders of the São Paulo-based firm to
own 65 percent of the unit, which will be renamed Engelhart
Commodities Trading Partners. The transaction is expected to be
finalized by the third quarter, the filing said.
Bloomberg News reported earlier Friday that the unit would
be separated in a deal valuing the business at about $1.6
billion. A source had told Reuters that the decision would be
announced Friday.
