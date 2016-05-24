(Adds Generali statement in paragraph 5, updates share
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO May 24 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is seeking indemnity from Swiss private bank BSI
SA's prior owner after losses tied to a Malaysian fund led EFG
International AG to cut the price it paid for a controlling
stake in BSI, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Singapore closed BSI's local branch on Tuesday as part of a
probe into 1Malaysia Development Bhd, a Malaysian fund that was
a client of the bank. As a result, EFG got permission
from Swiss regulators to take over BSI from BTG Pactual at a
price below the original 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.34
billion) announced in February.
According to the source, who requested anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the issue, BTG Pactual will receive less cash
from the BSI sale. The Brazilian bank paid insurer Assicurazioni
Generali SpA 1.5 billion francs for BSI five months
before selling up to 80 percent of BSI to EFG.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual now wants compensation from
Generali in an equal amount to the difference between the new
price and the price announced in February, the source added.
Problems between BTG Pactual and Generali mounted since BSI's
ties with 1MDB, which is thought to have carried out $4 billion
in irregular deals in recent years, were unveiled.
Generali "has not received any communication that qualifies
as an indemnifiable claim under the agreement," the Trieste,
Italy-based insurer said in a statement. "Moreover, as already
stated, Generali is protected by several contractual provisions
and BTG Pactual has a duty to mitigate any damage."
Investigators in several countries are trying to determine
whether related transactions between 1MDB, banks and clients
were funneled into the accounts of influential powerbrokers and
politicians.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Tuesday withdrew
BSI's local status as a merchant bank for serious breaches of
anti-money laundering rules, the first time in 32 years it has
taken such action against a bank.
In a statement, watchdog MAS highlighted an "unacceptable
risk culture," regulatory lapses and gross misconduct of BSI's
staff. (bit.ly/1TtsyAw)
On Tuesday, BSI reiterated a pledge to fully cooperate with
the investigations into 1MDB by Singaporean and Swiss
authorities.
WOES
The situation adds to woes surrounding BTG Pactual, whose
founder André Esteves was arrested last November in connection
with a corruption probe in Brazil.
The arrest led Esteves, the architect of BTG Pactual's
acquisition of BSI, to surrender his executive duties and
control of the bank, which suffered massive client withdrawals
and sold assets to mitigate the scandal's impact.
One of those assets was BSI, which Esteves saw as a stepping
stone towards BTG Pactual's transformation into a global money
management powerhouse with more than half its revenues outside
Brazil. Since founding the firm in 2008, Esteves wanted to turn
BTG Pactual into the largest independent investment bank in
emerging markets.
When BSI's merger with EFG was concluded, BTG Pactual would
own 20 percent to 30 percent of the new company, behind only the
35 percent stake held by Greece's Latsis family, which controls
EFG.
Units in BTG Pactual, a blend of common and preferred shares
in BTG Pactual's investment-banking and buyout divisions, gained
2 percent to 18.79 reais in mid-afternoon trading in São Paulo.
EFG fell 0.2 percent to 5.59 euros, while Generali added 5.7
percent to 12.84 euros on Tuesday.
BSI, based in Lugano, Switzerland, was founded in 1873 under
the name of Banca della Svizzera Italiana. Since the start of
the decade, BSI tried to grow wealth management activities in
Asia, a region buoyed by China's strong economic growth and a
boom in commodities prices.
($1 = 0.9918 Swiss franc)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia and Silvia
Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Andrew Hay)