SAO PAULO Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is considering separate stock market listings for its investment bank and private equity businesses, Brazil's largest independent investment banking company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The two units, Banco BTG Pactual SA and BTG Pactual Participations, have convened shareholder meetings for Feb. 13 and Feb. 3 respectively, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Goodman)