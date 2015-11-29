(Recasts with agreement to sell stake to GIC)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 29 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
has agreed to sell its 12 percent stake in Rede D'Or
São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, to Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for almost 2.5 billion reais
($633 million), a source directly involved in the deal said on
Sunday.
An announcement could take place early on Monday, said the
source, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely about
the deal.
Executives at the São Paulo-based bank had been negotiating
exiting Rede D'Or since August, although the arrest last week of
BTG Pactual's chairman, André Esteves, sped up talks, two other
sources said.
Esteves was arrested as part of "Operation Car Wash," a
probe into links between ruling coalition politicians and
company executives who allegedly traded contracts at state firms
for bribes and campaign donations.
He was detained on suspicion of obstructing a bribery
investigation centered on Brazil's state-controlled oil and gas
company Petrobras, an allegation his lawyer, Antonio
Carlos de Almeida Castro, has denied.
GIC paid 3.3 billion reais for a 16 percent stake
of Rede D'Or in May. The other partners in Rede D'Or are
Brazil's Moll family, which founded Rede D'Or in 1977, and
Carlyle Group LP.
Carlyle bought a 4 percent stake in Rede D'Or from BTG in
April, as well as a 4 percent stake from the Moll family. BTG
had been discussing since August a divestment of another 4
percent in Rede D'Or with Carlyle, the two sources said.
According to one of these two sources, the Molls showed no
interest in increasing their stake, and GIC recently emerged as
the preferred candidate.
BTG Pactual declined comment, as did representatives for
Carlyle and GIC. Media officials for the billionaire Moll family
could not be reached for comment.
The Molls and BTG Pactual became partners at the end of
2010.
Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter, that partners at BTG Pactual are in
talks to buy Esteves' 28.8 percent controlling stake in the bank
after his arrest.
($1 = 3.8446 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Leslie Adler)