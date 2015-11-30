(Repeats with no changes to the text)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazilian financier André
Esteves resigned as chief executive and chairman of Grupo BTG
Pactual SA late on Sunday after he was jailed as
part of a corruption probe rapidly ensnaring Latin America's
largest independent investment bank.
Prosecutors are preparing to file charges against the
billionaire dealmaker, who they suspect, along with a Brazilian
senator, of trying to obstruct a long-running investigation into
graft at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
Esteves, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.
In a fresh twist to the near two-year long probe, Brazilian
newspapers said police found documents allegedly linking BTG
Pactual to the payment of bribes to ruling coalition
lawmakers.
It is the first time the bank has been directly implicated
in the bribery scandal and the newspapers said prosecutors used
the documents to persuade the country's Supreme Court to extend
Esteves' detention.
The documents contained information alleging that BTG
Pactual paid 45 million reais ($11.7 million) to Eduardo Cunha,
speaker of the lower house of Congress, in exchange for the
passage of legislation favoring the bank, the newspapers said.
BTG Pactual denied the payments in a statement on Sunday and
pledged to cooperate with authorities.
A source familiar with the matter said the revelations and
the extension of Esteves' detention convinced him and his
business partners that he had to resign.
Esteves still owns 28.8 percent of the bank and his stake
includes a so-called golden share which gives him veto rights on
any board decisions.
BTG Pactual named two founding partners, Roberto Saloutti
and Marcelo Kalim, currently the bank's chief operating officer
and chief financial officer, respectively, as co-CEOs.
Persio Arida, who was named acting CEO after Esteves' arrest
on Wednesday, is now chairman, with Huw Jenkins, head of the
bank's international arm, becoming vice chairman.
BTG Pactual has about 70 partners, including Esteves, who
control a combined 80 percent of the bank's capital, according
to bank data. The new co-CEOs Kalim and Saloutti, each have
about 5.5 percent.
The main partners, a group of seven executives including
Kalim, Saloutti and Jenkins with whom Esteves founded the bank
in 2008, are considering buying their former leader out, the
source said, adding that Esteves' stake is currently valued at
6.05 billion reais.
INVESTORS CONCERNED
While Esteves sat in a jail cell in the Bangu VIII prison
north of Rio de Janeiro, the bank's main partners gathered at
the bank's headquarters in São Paulo's Faria Lima financial
district on Sunday to finalize the sale of a 12 percent stake in
Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, to
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd.
The stake will be sold for almost 2.5 billion reais, a
source directly involved in the deal told Reuters. The bank had
been negotiating the Rede D'Or deal since August but Esteves'
arrest sped up talks, two other sources said.
GIC paid 3.3 billion reais for a 16 percent stake of Rede
D'Or in May.
The new deal could help shore up BTG Pactual's balance sheet
after Esteves' arrest prompted clients to pull over $1 billion
in investments held at the bank's asset management division.
His detention sent the bank's shares and bonds skidding as
investors fretted about its ability to thrive in his absence.
Rating agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings
warned of a possible rating downgrade.
Heavily dependent on short-term market funding and with
about 55 percent of its banking arm's funding due to be
refinanced over the next 90 days, BTG Pactual has sought to
assure clients that it is operating normally.
BTG Pactual's proprietary investments unit also owns over
two dozen companies, some of them in the middle of corporate
reorganizations and requiring capital injections, like drugstore
chain Brasil Pharma SA and oil drilling rig producer
Sete Brasil Participações SA.
Another source with direct knowledge of the bank's strategy
said BTG Pactual has stopped offering new loans. Until Friday
afternoon, external funding remained available and stable, said
the same source.
In an e-mailed letter to clients and trading partners on
Friday, Arida said the bank was not a target of the
investigation.
($1 = 3.84 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora in São Paulo and Jeb
Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by
Kieran Murray)