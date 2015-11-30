(Adds details, bond performance, paragraphs 4-16)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazilian financier André
Esteves resigned as chief executive officer and chairman of
Grupo BTG Pactual SA late on Sunday after he was
jailed as part of a corruption probe rapidly ensnaring Latin
America's largest independent investment bank.
Prosecutors are preparing to file charges against the
billionaire dealmaker, who they suspect, along with a senator,
of trying to obstruct a long-running graft probe at
state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras
. Esteves, through his lawyer, has denied the
allegations.
In a fresh twist to the near two-year probe, Brazilian
newspapers said police found documents allegedly linking BTG
Pactual to the payment of bribes to ruling coalition
lawmakers.
It is the first time the bank, whose public face has for
years been Esteves, was directly implicated in the bribery
scandal. Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot used evidence and
testimony from others under investigation to persuade the
country's Supreme Court to extend Esteves' detention.
The documents contained information alleging that BTG
Pactual paid 45 million reais ($11.7 million) to Eduardo Cunha,
speaker of the lower house of Congress, in exchange for the
passage of legislation favoring the bank, the newspapers said.
BTG Pactual denied the payments in a statement on Sunday and
pledged to cooperate with authorities. A source familiar with
the matter said the revelations and the extension of Esteves'
detention convinced him and his business partners that he had to
resign.
GOLDEN SHARE
Esteves still owns over 28 percent of the bank and his stake
includes a so-called golden share which gives him veto rights on
any board decisions.
BTG Pactual named two founding partners, Roberto Saloutti
and Marcelo Kalim, currently the bank's chief operating officer
and chief financial officer, respectively, as co-CEOs.
Persio Arida, who was named acting CEO after Esteves' arrest
on Wednesday, is now chairman, with Huw Jenkins, head of the
bank's international arm, becoming vice chairman.
BTG Pactual has almost 70 partners, including Esteves, who
control a combined 80 percent of the bank's capital, according
to bank data. The new co-CEOs Kalim and Saloutti each have about
5.5 percent.
The main partners, a group of seven executives including
Kalim, Saloutti and Jenkins with whom Esteves founded the bank
in 2008, are considering buying their former leader out, the
source said, adding that Esteves' stake is currently valued at
6.05 billion reais.
Over the past year, Esteves, 47, had steered BTG Pactual
through Brazil's deepest recession in a quarter century. He
engineered the purchase of Swiss private bank BSI Group last
year aimed to reduce BTG Pactual's reliance on Brazil, and
invested heavily in global commodities trading as larger global
rivals retreated from the market.
Shareholder returns long outperformed those of Wall Street
rivals and internally, the longstanding joke has been that "BTG"
stands for "Better than Goldman".
INVESTORS CONCERNED
While Esteves sat in a jail cell in the Bangu VIII prison
north of Rio de Janeiro, the bank's main partners gathered at
the bank's headquarters on Sunday to finalize the sale of a 12
percent stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest
hospital chain, to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte
Ltd.
The stake will be sold for almost 2.5 billion reais, a
source directly involved in the deal told Reuters. The bank had
been negotiating the Rede D'Or deal since August but Esteves'
arrest sped up talks, two other sources said.
GIC had paid 3.3 billion reais for a 16 percent stake of
Rede D'Or in May.
The new deal could help shore up BTG Pactual's balance sheet
after Esteves' arrest prompted clients to pull over $1 billion
in investments held at the bank's asset management division.
His detention has sent the bank's shares and bonds skidding
as investors fretted about its ability to thrive in his absence.
The price on BTG Pactual's 4 percent bond due in Jan. 2020
rose 0.25 cent on the dollar on Monday to 77.25
cents, yielding 11 percent. A day before Esteves' detention, the
bond was paying 6.8 percent interest.
Worries about liquidity and funding availability in the wake
of Esteves' arrested led Moody's Investors Service and Fitch
Ratings to put the bank's investment-grade rating on review for
a possible downgrade.
Heavily dependent on short-term market funding and with
about 55 percent of its banking arm's funding due to be
refinanced over the next 90 days, BTG Pactual has sought to
assure clients that it is operating normally.
BTG Pactual's proprietary investments unit, known as
principal investments, also controls over two dozen companies,
some of them in the middle of corporate reorganizations and
requiring capital injections, like drugstore chain Brasil Pharma
SA and oil drilling rig producer Sete Brasil
Participações SA.
Another source with direct knowledge of the bank's strategy
said BTG Pactual has stopped offering new loans. Until Friday
afternoon, external funding remained available and stable, said
the same source.
In an e-mailed letter to clients and trading partners on
Friday, Arida said the bank was not a target of the
investigation. The bank also denied on Friday that it was
discussing selling itself to Banco Bradesco SA or UBS AG, as
media reported that day.
($1 = 3.8446 Brazilian reais)
