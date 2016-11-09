SAO PAULO Nov 9 Grupo BTG Pactual SA said on
Wednesday that Chairman Persio Arida has quit for personal
reasons, amid a management and board reshuffle at Latin
America's largest independent investment bank.
Arida, who became chairman in December last year, will be
replaced by Roberto Kalim, currently BTG Pactual's co-chief
executive officer, according to a securities filing. Roberto
Sallouti will become the bank's sole CEO as a result of the
changes, the filing said.
James Oliveira has also decided to leave the group of BTG
Pactual's controlling shareholders, known as the top seven
partners, and will be replaced by partner Jose Zitelmann. In
addition, Guillermo Ortiz, a former president of Mexico's
central bank, will join BTG Pactual's board.
The São Paulo-based bank on Tuesday posted a 56 percent
slide in net profit in the third quarter, the steepest on
record, as it spun off a commodities sales and trading unit and
sold a Swiss private banking unit.
Management will discuss results and the reshuffle at the
board at a conference call with investors later in the day.
