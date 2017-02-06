SAO PAULO Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

