By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
looked to new leadership to steer it out of crisis
on Monday after controlling shareholder André Esteves resigned
as CEO and chairman following his jailing as part of Brazil's
sweeping corruption probe.
Shares and bonds in Latin America's largest independent
investment bank plummeted, reflecting concerns about the impact
of the investigation on operations after the Supreme Court
extended Esteves' detention indefinitely.
The financier, jailed since last Wednesday, quit as the
bank's head late on Sunday, as prosecutors prepared to file
charges against him. Prosecutors suspect the billionaire
dealmaker, along with a senior senator, tried to obstruct a
long-running graft probe involving state-controlled oil giant
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. Esteves,
through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.
In a new twist to the nearly two-year probe, Brazilian
newspapers said police found documents allegedly linking BTG
Pactual to the payment of bribes to ruling coalition lawmakers.
It was the first time the bank, whose fortunes have been
closely tied to Esteves', has been directly implicated in the
bribery scandal. Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot used evidence
and other suspects' testimony to persuade the country's Supreme
Court to extend Esteves' detention on a preventive basis.
Documents suggested BTG Pactual had paid 45 million reais
($12 million) to Eduardo Cunha, speaker of the lower house of
Congress, in exchange for passing legislation favoring the bank,
the newspapers said.
BTG Pactual denied making such payments in a statement on
Sunday, and pledged to cooperate with authorities. Cunha, who is
already under investigation in the scandal, also denied the
allegations.
A source familiar with the matter said the allegations and
extended detention of Esteves convinced him and his business
partners that he had to resign, cutting short the meteoric rise
of the 47-year-old dealmaker who made a fortune from Brazil's
once-booming economy.
BTG Pactual named two founding partners, Chief Operating
Officer Roberto Saloutti and Chief Financial Officer Marcelo
Kalim, as co-CEOs. Persio Arida, who became acting CEO after
Esteves' arrest, is now chairman, with Huw Jenkins, head of the
bank's international arm, becoming vice chairman.
"It's hard to separate the bank's image from Esteves," said
Paulo Petrassi, who oversees 600 million reais in assets at Leme
Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil.
GOLDEN SHARE
Esteves still owns more than 28 percent of the bank, and his
stake includes a "golden share" giving him veto rights on any
board decisions.
BTG Pactual has almost 70 partners, including Esteves, who
control a combined 80 percent of the bank's capital, according
to bank data. New co-CEOs Kalim and Saloutti each have about 5.5
percent.
The main partners, a group of seven executives including
Kalim, Saloutti and Jenkins, with whom Esteves founded the bank
in 2008, are considering buying their former leader out, among
several options, the source said. Esteves' stake is valued at
around 6 billion reais.
Over the past year, Esteves had steered BTG Pactual through
Brazil's deepest recession in a quarter-century. He engineered
last year's purchase of Swiss private bank BSI Group to cut BTG
Pactual's reliance on Brazil and invested heavily in global
commodities trading as rivals retreated from the segment.
Shareholder returns have long outperformed those of Wall
Street rivals, and a longstanding internal joke says "BTG"
stands for "Better than Goldman," a reference to Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.
Esteves' arrest has entangled his bank, Brazil's
sixth-largest, in the country's biggest corruption scandal ever,
tying his name to a sprawling bribery and political kickback
scheme that toppled a series of powerful politicians and
businessmen.
In almost two years of investigation, 75 executives, money
launderers and political operatives have been convicted as
investigators unraveled more than 6 billion reais of bribes paid
for contracts with Petrobras.
In the latest twist, police last week arrested Esteves and
veteran lawmaker Delcídio do Amaral, head of the governing
coalition in the Senate, along with a lawyer and political aide,
under suspicion of obstructing the investigation.
The banker's arrest focused new scrutiny of BTG Pactual's
dealings with Petrobras, including the bank's stakes in Sete
Brasil Participações SA, a supplier of oil-drilling platforms,
and the oil giant's Africa unit.
"Nobody knows when or where will this stop," Nuria Jorba
Arimany, who helps manage $2.7 billion for UBP in Zurich.
INVESTORS CONCERNED
Shares and bonds of BTG Pactual have skidded since Esteves'
detention. Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in BTG
Pactual's investment banking and private equity divisions, shed
10 percent to 20.60 reais on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
The price on BTG Pactual's 8.75 percent perpetual junior
bond slumped 21 cents on the dollar on Monday to
69 cents, yielding 20.7 percent. A day before Esteves'
detention, the bond was paying 11.5 percent in interest.
With Esteves in a prison cell in Rio de Janeiro, the bank's
main partners gathered on Sunday to finalize the sale of a 12
percent stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest
hospital chain, to Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd.
The stake will be sold for almost 2.5 billion reais, a
source directly involved in the deal told Reuters. The bank had
been negotiating the Rede D'Or deal since August, but Esteves'
arrest sped up talks, two other sources said.
GIC had paid 3.3 billion reais for a 16 percent stake of
Rede D'Or in May.
BTG Pactual is also negotiating the sale of around 4 billion
reais in loans to rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and
Banco Bradesco SA, three sources with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
They said the loan sale could be struck as early as this
week.
Both deals could help shore up BTG Pactual's balance sheet
after Esteves' arrest prompted clients to pull more than $1
billion in investments held at the bank's asset management
division.
A partial sale of its commodities unit is also a possible
option for it to raise capital, according to a source familiar
with the matter. BTG Pactual declined to comment.
Heavily dependent on short-term market funding and with
about 55 percent of its banking arm's funding due for
refinancing over the next 90 days, BTG Pactual has tried to
assure clients that it is operating normally.
Worries about liquidity and funding availability after
Esteves' arrest led Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings
to put the bank's investment-grade rating on review for a
possible downgrade.
The bank's proprietary investments unit controls more than
two dozen companies. Some of them are in the middle of corporate
reorganizations and requiring capital injections, like drugstore
chain Brasil Pharma SA and Sete Brasil.
Another source with direct knowledge of the bank's strategy
said BTG Pactual had stopped offering new loans. Until Friday
afternoon, external funding remained available and stable, that
source said.
In an emailed letter to clients and trading partners on
Friday, Arida said the bank was not a target of the
investigation. The bank also denied on Friday that it was
discussing selling itself to Banco Bradesco SA or UBS
AG, as a local magazine reported that day.
($1 = 3.8446 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in São Paulo and Jeb
Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Carmel Crimmins and Brad
Haynes; Editing by Frances Kerry and Christian Plumb)