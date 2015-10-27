By Anna Yukhananov
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Oct 26 BTG Pactual,
Latin America's largest independent investment bank, plans to
expand into fixed income and the energy sector in Mexico as it
seeks to grow in the region's No. 2 economy, the unit's new
chairman said on Monday.
Guillermo Ortiz, 67, who was appointed chairman of BTG's
Mexico unit last week and starts from 2016, has big plans for
the São Paulo-based investment bank as it increasingly looks
outside the troubled market of Brazil for growth.
BTG launched its Mexico operations in 2013 and expanded into
brokerage services, asset management and private banking. Still,
the unit has just 40 employees and does not register in BTG's
global profits, which totaled about $291 million in the second
quarter.
"The challenge here is to grow the business to a size which
is commensurate with that of the country," said Ortiz of BTG's
Mexico operation, which he said is already profitable under CEO
Javier Artigas.
He said Mexico is part of BTG's global strategy to become "a
global bank and competing with all the major investment banks in
the world." BTG's non-Brazil operations already account for most
of its income and staff after the acquisition of Swiss private
banking firm BSI Group.
Ortiz was governor of Mexico's central bank until the end of
2009, chairman of Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank, and
will remain an adviser at Banorte until the end of the year. He
said he recently worked on projects for state-owned oil company
Pemex and national power company CFE and sees further
opportunities in the energy sector.
Mexico passed landmark energy reform last year that opened
up state energy monopolies to outside investment in the hope of
kick-starting lagging growth.
Ortiz also pointed to the potential in the country's
recently launched energy infrastructure investment vehicle,
known as "Fibra E," which allow companies to issue securities
backed by infrastructure assets.
"The new sector for BTG in Mexico would be the energy
sector; this is wide open," Ortiz said, adding that Pemex in
particular needs to sell assets to deal with its large debt
burden.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Ken Wills)