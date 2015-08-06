SAO PAULO Aug 6 A reduction in total assets and rising regulatory capital ratios in the second quarter highlighted Grupo BTG Pactual SA's more prudent approach amid an economic and political downturn in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said on Thursday.

Esteves, who is also BTG Pactual's controlling shareholder, told investors at a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings that active risk deployment will be resumed once market conditions permit it. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)