Fitch Assigns Final 'A' Ratings to Bank of China's MTN Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Bank of China Ltd.'s (BOC) long-term notes issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme final long-term ratings of 'A'. The rated notes comprise: Issued by Macau branch - USD750 million 2.875% notes due 2022 - USD300 million 3.5% notes due 2027 Issued by Dubai branch - USD650 million floating rate notes due 2020 Issued by Sydney Branch - AUD800 millio