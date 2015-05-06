SAO PAULO May 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit after a surge in trading income lifted revenue.

The São Paulo-based firm, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, earned 854 million reais ($282 million)last quarter, compared with an average estimate of 847 million reais in a Reuters poll.

