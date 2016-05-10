SAO PAULO May 10 Grupo BTG Pactual SA beat
first-quarter profit estimates as income from trading and wealth
management rose sharply and management at Latin America's
largest independent investment bank reined in expenses and
costly funding.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual earned 1.071 billion
real ($308 million) in net income last quarter, down 13 percent
from the previous three months, according to a statement
released late on Tuesday. The results were better than the
average consensus estimate of 980 million reais complied by
Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.4739 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)