SAO PAULO Nov 9 Grupo BTG Pactual SA took the last steps toward a strategic repositioning in the third quarter triggered by fallout from the involvement of founder André Esteves in a corruption scandal in Brazil, executives said on Wednesday.

In a call to discuss third-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said actions, including a reduction in BTG Pactual's need for unsecured funding, the disposal of nonessential assets and a stronger focus on investment banking and asset management, are almost concluded.

