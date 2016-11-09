BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
SAO PAULO Nov 9 Grupo BTG Pactual SA took the last steps toward a strategic repositioning in the third quarter triggered by fallout from the involvement of founder André Esteves in a corruption scandal in Brazil, executives said on Wednesday.
In a call to discuss third-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said actions, including a reduction in BTG Pactual's need for unsecured funding, the disposal of nonessential assets and a stronger focus on investment banking and asset management, are almost concluded.
