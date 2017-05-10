BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
SAO PAULO May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.
In a Tuesday securities filing, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual said net income totaled 720 million reais ($226 million) last quarter, up 10 percent from the prior three months. Return on equity climbed to 18.7 percent, the highest in a year, the filing said.
($1 = 3.1898 reais)
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.